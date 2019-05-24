People want to march against Donald Trump when he comes here at the beginning of June.

But why don’t we clean up our own dirty act at home?

We send arms to Saudi Arabia which are used to slaughter Yemenis, to bomb schools and hospitals.

The Italian dock workers at Genoa refused to allow ships with arms aboard to leave port for Saudi Arabia.

Some people have principles and courage.

What do I hear from my government? Nothing but infuriating, sickening weasel words about losing jobs in the arms industry. I’m ashamed.

Howard Mettler

D’Arcy Road, Tolleshunt Knights