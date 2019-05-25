Here are the pharmacies across north Essex which will be open on Bank Holiday Monday.

Pharmacists can provide advice and treatment for common illnesses and conditions such as diarrhoea, fever, headache, sore throat, cough, upset stomach, skin conditions and so much more, with no need for an appointment.

Interim Head of Medicines Management at North East Essex CCG, Carol Sampson, said, “Pharmacists are a great source of advice and support.

"There will be a number of pharmacies open over the weekend and bank holiday Monday to help people get the right advice and, if necessary, treatment for their problems so they can get on with enjoying the weekend break.”

The following pharmacies will be open on Monday:

Colchester

Asda, Turner Rise – 9am – 6pm

Boots, Plume Avenue – 11am – 3pm

Boots, Lion Walk – 10.30am – 4.30pm

Boots, Peartree Road, Stanway – 10am – 4pm

Boots, Tollgate West, Stanway – 10am – 11.59pm

Lloyds Pharmacy inside Sainsburys, Stanway – 9am – 5pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Highwoods – 12pm – 4pm

Clacton

Boots, North Road – 10am – 2pm

Boots, Pier Avenue – 10am – 4pm

Prescription 2 You, Pier Avenue – 10am – 4pm

Elsewhere in north Essex

Boots, Connaught Avenue, Frinton-on-Sea – 10am – 3pm

Boots, Barfield Road, West Mersea – 10am – 4pm

Boots, Victoria Place, Brightlingsea – 10am – 2pm

Boots, High Street, Harwich – 10am – 2pm

Boots, Station Road, Manningtree – 11am – 3pm