THE headteacher of a Wickford primary school has appeared in court after being charged with having indecent images of children.

Daniel Chapman, principal at Hilltop Infant School, in Hill Avenue, was suspended as soon as the school was made aware of the allegations.

The 31-year-old appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

His next court appearance is set for June 18 at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The school sent a letter, seen by the Echo, to parents informing them of the issue, and reassuring them the charges relate to activity outside of school, and did not relate to any pupils.

It read: “The school can confirm the headteacher Daniel Chapman has been charged with making indecent photographs of a child.

“We would like to make very clear that no Hilltop Infant School pupil, past, or present, is involved in the charges.

“The safety and wellbeing of pupils is of paramount importance to us and we take our safeguarding responsibilities extremely seriously.

“There is no suggestion that at any time our pupils were unsafe.

“These charges relate to activity outside of the school and outside of his role as headteacher.

“Mr Chapman was suspended as soon as the allegations against him came to light and the school has cooperated fully with the police.

“We are aware that charges have now been made and it would therefore be inappropriate to comment further while there are ongoing legal proceedings.

“I would, however, like to reassure parents that we have strong leadership arrangements are in place at the school and we are committed to ensuring all of our pupils receive the best possible education”

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “A 31-year-old man from Chelmsford has been charged with three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

“Daniel Chapman, of Meadgate Avenue, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 21 charged with the offences.

“He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on June 18 at Chelmsford Crown Court.”