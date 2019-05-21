BRITAIN will go to the polls this Thursday, May 23, for the European parliamentary elections.

The government admitted that the UK would have to take part in the elections after it became clear that Brexit would not be delivered in time to avoid it.

How does it work?

The East has seven MEP (Member of European Parliament) seats available.

When the current MEPs were elected they were made up of three UKIP representatives, three Conservatives and one Labour.

But Patrick O'Flynn subsequently defected to the Social Democratic Party and Tim Aker switched to the Thurrock Independents and later the Brexit Party.

Only Geoffrey Van Orden, John Flack, Stewart Agnew and Alex Mayer are standing again in the 2019 elections.

The elections use the complicated D’Hondt formula, which calculates how many seats should be allocated to each party based on vote share.

If Party A is given four seats, the top four candidates on its list are elected.

You vote for a party rather than an individual candidate.

Who can I vote for?

See the full list of candidates, listed by party.

This election sees the emergence of two new parties.

Breakaway party Change UK has 10 candidates, after it was started by a group of anti-Brexit MPs who left Labour and the Conservatives and formed as the Independent group earlier this year.

Nigel Farage's new Brexit party also fields 10 candidates, having been started by the former UKIP leader in April.

Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, and English Democrats are also contesting the election, as well as one independents.

THE FULL LIST

Change UK

Emma Taylor

Neil Carmichael

Bhavna Joshi

Michelle de Vries

Amanda Gummer

Thomas Graham

Roger Casale

Conservative

Geoffrey Van Orden

John Christopher Flack

Joe Rich

Thomas Rhys Hughes McLaren

Joel Ralph Charles

Wazz Mughal

Thomas Roger Smith

English Democrats

Robin Charles Tilbrook

Charles Jeremy Vickers

Bridget Lee Vickers

Paul Kevin Wiffen

Green Party

Catherine Rowett

Rupert Read

Martin Schmierer

Fiona Radic

Paul Jeater

Pallavi Devulapalli

Jeremy Caddick

Labour

Alex Mayer

Chris Vince

Sharon Taylor

Alvin Shum

Anna Smith

Adam Scott

Javeria Hussain

Liberal Democrats

Barbara Ann Gibson

Lucy Kathleen Nethsingha

Fionna Margaret Ruth Tod

Stephen John Robinson

Sandy Walkington

Marie Clare Goldman

Jules Ewart

The Brexit Party

Richard James Tice

Michael Eric Heaver

June Alison Mummery

Paul Joseph Hearn

Priscilla Mary Huby

Sean Robert John Lever

Edmund John Fordham

UKIP

Stuart John Agnew

Paul Oakley

Elizabeth Eirwen Jones

William Ashpole

Alan Graves

John Richard Wallace

John Whitby

Independent