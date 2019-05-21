Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain Jamie's Italian has appointed administrators, putting as many as 1,300 jobs at risk.

The chain which has branches up and down the country was set up back in 2007.

The Chelmsford branch of the restaurant closed in 2018 as part of a number of closures to help future proof the business.

Picture: PA

Mr Oliver said: "I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade.

"I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected."

The Essex-born TV star and chef bought £6 million Spains Hall in Finchingfield earlier this year.

He uses a cafe on Southend Pier to film his popular Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty’s Friday Night Feast on Channel 4.

The show brought a host of celebrities to Southend for cooking classes.

The council has come to an agreement to run the cafe throughout the year when it is not being used for filming and it opened in time for Easter.