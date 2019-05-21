A BODY found in Grays this month has been formally identified as a man who went missing from Thurrock.

The body was found in water near Wouldham Road on May 7, and is now confirmed to be Valentin Kachanov.

The 27-year-old went missing from his home in West Thurrock on February 8.

Formal identification has taken place and his family have been informed.

The results of a post mortem examination were inconclusive, and further tests will be carried out. However, it found no obvious indication of third party involvement.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Enquiries are continuing to try and fully understand the circumstances as to how Mr Kachanov came to be in the water.

"A 22-year-old man from Grays who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation while those enquiries continue."