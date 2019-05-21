Police are renewing their appeal for help to find Nigel Burton, who is missing from Chelmsford.

The 55-year-old was reported missing on May 3 but has not been seen since April 30.

Police believe he may have links to the Basildon, Dagenham and Barking areas.

Nigel was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black zip-up Adidas top.

If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is call Chelmsford Police Station on 101.