CHELMSFORD Council is seeking community heroes to be the first to swim in the brand new Riverside Leisure Centre pool.

The new Riverside is opening in early June after a two-year project to completely transform it into a cutting-edge complex.

The flagship centre includes a huge gym, studios, ice rink, sports hall, physiotherapy rooms, café, changing facilities and creche.

The council is looking for ten community heroes to be the first people to try out the new pool.

It could be volunteering many hours for charity, starting a community project or just making a massive difference to one person’s life.

Jon Lyons, leisure and heritage services manager, said: “The opening of the new pool is a big occasion for the city and people are really excited about being able to swim here.

“We talked about ways to recognise the opening and really make a big fanfare.

“A lot of centres spend thousands on getting a celebrity to cut the ribbon, but for us Riverside is for local people and we wanted to make it about the incredible, inspiring things that Chelmsford residents do every day.”

Riverside has been carefully designed to be completely accessible for users of all abilities, and the highlight is the stunning new 25m x 10-lane pool, with moveable floor, flume and sensory splash zone.

The First Swim will take place at 10am on June 8 at a private event just for winners.

Winners will be welcomed by the Mayor.

Nominate at www.chelmsford.gov.uk/riverside by May 24.