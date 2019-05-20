POLICE are looking for anyone who saw a crash involving a bike and a car in Chelmsford to come forward after a 14-year-old boy was injured.

A bicycle and a black Mercedes A200 were in collision in Torquay Road at around 3.45pm on Wednesday, May 16.

The rider of the bike, a 14 year-old boy, went to hospital but was not seriously injured.

If you saw or heard anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any information please Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 751 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.