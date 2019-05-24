SOCIETY has conditioned us to see a homeless person and think "drugs" or "alcohol". In John Chapman's case, he was on the streets because he had worked too hard for too long and suffered a mental breakdown. But thanks to charity Emmaus Colchester, he has a roof over his head, a reason to get up every day and a plan for the future. Dom Bowers, the Gazette's head of content, met John and Emmaus trustee Peter Silk in the latest Colchester Chat podcast.

JOHN Chapman had a successful career, a family and owned a home - then it all went wrong.

He was working too hard and it took its toll in the most drastic of ways. He had a nervous breakdown, losing it all.

He was suddenly homeless and his life was spiralling out of control.

In fact, John, 38, says he would be dead if it was not for Emmaus Colchester.

He arrived at the charity a day before his birthday in 2017.

He had been in hospital for a month and a mental health unit for two or threes weeks.

He said: "It wasn't due to anything in particular. I'd worked every day with no break since I was 16. It got to a stage where I felt 'there's more to this' and took a different way out.

"My life was stagnant and I needed a fresh start, and I was offered a place in Colchester (Emmaus).

"I've been here since, rebuilding my life and training for a new future."

He did his "work trial" on his birthday and was accepted and has been a "companion", someone who works for the charity in exchange for accommodation and support, for 20 months.

He has done the first two years or a seven-year psychology training programme.

John, originally from Cambridgeshire, said: "It allowed me to review my life and see where I went wrong or exerted too much at a particular stage.

"My goal is to get back to the lifestyle I was leading and generally be happy. I've earned loads of money and had little money but it hasn't changed the person I am.

He has been applying to jobs recently and is not daunted by what employers might make of his time at Emmaus.

He said: "I don't think previously being homeless should be snarled at. It is not your ability or what you are striving for that is different, it was just your living conditions."

Emmaus has a community house, in Magdalen Street, Colchester, with 37 beds and three or four other properties it rents.

The charity has four shops in Colchester, its biggest being its "Works" in Osborne Street where companions "upcycle" furniture, a cafe and more upmarket charity shop in Crouch Street and two charity shops in the High Street.

Peter Silk, a trustee at Emmaus Colchester, said: "People are surprised, particularly with Crouch Street, at the quality of our shops.

"One of our problems as a charity is it's not straightforward what do.

"We're a charity which works with homeless people but we're a lot more besides that.

"Even if you put aside the homelessness side of it, our recycling is doing good for society."

Emmaus has just celebrated 10 years of having a community house in Colchester, but the charity was active for 10 years before that.

Mr Silk said: "Emmaus is not for everybody. When someone becomes a companion they have to commit to do the work, not to take drugs and not to drink on the premises.

"They have got to make a commitment to make their lives better.

"Inevitably, that means Emmaus is not the solution for everyone, they have to be at a certain stage of their journey."

John, a qualified chef, spends a lot of time in the charity's kitchens but describes himself as a jack of all trades, helping to pick up and deliver furniture among his duties.

He hopes sharing his story will help to dispel the common misconceptions about homeless people.

He said: "The image street homeless gives is there is a lot of substance misuse, but people don't delve far enough.

"Everyone I've lived with and worked with at Emmaus has a different story and a valid story.

"If I ever saw anyone on the street I would say 'drink' or 'druggie', that's what society teaches you from an early age."

John is living proof there is hope for anyone who finds themselves in his situation.

He said: "One thing I always say, if you wake up in the morning, use it.

"It doesn't matter how down you feel, there is a way up.

"You can't always see that unless you're rock bottom but there is support out there, if you show willing to move forward on a positive note.

"I wouldn't be here without Emmaus, I'd be dead. It's as simple as that."

