THE QEII bridge has now reopened following it's closure earlier today over concerns for the safety of a woman.

Police were on the scene at the bridge from Essex into Kent after concerns were raised.

The woman has been brought to safety.

The incident caused severe delays throughout the day.

Highways England posted on Twitter this afternoon: "#QueenElizabethIIBridge Traffic has been released on the bridge after police led incident, expect residual delays in the area. #M25 #DartfordCrossing"

The incident comes only two days after Dartford Crossing had to be shut as a man threatened to jump from it.

Following the QEII bridge closure on Friday, motorists queued for several miles to junction 29 for Romford, A13 in both directions to the M25, A1306 through Purfleet and all through Lakeside.