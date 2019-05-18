Children's entertainer Graeme Mathews nervously waited in the wings of the London Palladium, hopeful of four yeses from the esteemed Britain's Got Talent judges.

The 34-year-old comedian from South Woodham Ferrers said the whole experience was a "blur" as he received a standing ovation.

The comedy performer is a former pupils of Gable Hall School in Stanford-le-Hope, where his brother currently teaches.

Mr Mathews said: "It was a great experience, like no other.

"I did get very nervous when I got on stage because the judges are sort of four icons, especially Simon Cowell.

"Getting a standing ovation at the London Palladium was amazing.

"As a variety performer, having people clapping and cheering was incredible for me."

He did not fill the audience with confidence when he asked Amanda Holden; "Do I just start then?" ahead of his routine.

The camera cut to a pair who were already sceptical of the 34-year-old leopard print wearing magician.

He invited his 'glamorous assistant', Amanda onto the stage, while Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams looked on.

Mr Mathews said Amanda was "absolutely great" when she got on stage, trusting him and following his every direction.

He added: "You can genuinely see fear in her face before she turned the cup over.

"The thing with the cards however was just something my strange brain had thought of before.

"I had tried it at a performance a few weeks before and it got a laugh, so i thought I would try it.

"When I searched through the cards, I was so nervous I just did not know which one Amanda had picked."

Mr Mathews currently earns his money as the entertainer, Bam Bam, where as well as in Woodham, he performs across Essex and surrounding counties.

He also performs as a comedian, and runs a children's entertainment business with his friend.

He harbours dreams of hosting his own gameshow in the future, citing his biggest influence as long time Strike it Lucky presenter, Michael Barrymore.

Mr Mathews added: "It is my all-time dream.

"I have lots of ideas, I can imagine hosting a gameshow, making people laugh and getting the best of the contestants."

Mr Mathews has become something a local celebrity in South Woodham Ferrers, and he is happy his performance has captured the hearts of viewers across the country.

He brought a smile to the faces of everyone in the Palladium, with his nerves on the night bringing even more laughs.

Mr Mathews had never expected to surpass the first round with a clean sweep of yeses.

Now he is through to the next round, he is hopeful he can go the whole way.

He said: "I'm being recognised more, people come over to say hello to me and wave at me, the support I have had from the community has been amazing.

"Entertainment is all I know, I have done other jobs, but never for long, and I have always gone back to doing this.

"I would absolute love to get to the final, I just want to make more and more people laugh.

"I did not expect to get yeses, and now I hope to get to the semi finals.

"Once that's done, maybe I can go all the way."

You can view Graeme Mathews' full Britain's Got Talent audition on YouTube.

