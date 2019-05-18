The Eurovision song contest takes place tonight.

Fans from across the world will be tuning in to see who is named the winner from 26 countries.

The event is being hosted in Tel Aviv after Israel won last year's contest with Toy by Netta.

Two semi-finals have already been held to whittle down the entrants and we are now left with the final performers.

So here is what you need to know.

Where can I watch Eurovision?

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 will be shown on BBC One tonight from 8pm.

All the countries will perform and then voting commences.

The show is due to end at around 11.40pm.

Who is taking part and what is the running order?

Traditionally, six countries are automatically pre-qualified for the Grand Final.

The so-called 'Big Five' — France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom — and the host country, in this case Israel.

The remaining countries took part in two semi-finals with ten from each progressing to the final.

After each Semi-Final, each qualifying act drew in which half of the Grand Final they would perform.

As the host country, Israel already drew its exact starting position (14) during the Heads of Delegation meeting in March.

This is the running order for Saturday's Grand Final:

1. Malta

2. Albania

3. Czech Republic

4. Germany

5. Russia

6. Denmark

7. San Marino

8. North Macedonia

9. Sweden

10. Slovenia

11. Cyprus

12. Netherlands

13. Greece

14. Israel

15. Norway

16. United Kingdom

17. Iceland

18. Estonia

19. Belarus

20. Azerbaijan

21. France

22. Italy

23. Serbia

24. Switzerland

25. Australia

26. Spain

Who is representing the UK?

Michael Rice will represent the United Kingdom after winning 'Eurovision: You Decide'.

Michael Rice, the UK entrant. Picture: Eurovision

He was the winner of the first series of the BBC Entertainment show All Together Now last year.

His song is called Bigger Than Us.

Why is Australia participating in the Eurovision Song Contest?

The Australian broadcaster SBS is an Associate Member of the EBU and in 2015, to mark the 60th Eurovision Song Contest, was invited to submit an entry.

In 2016 the broadcaster requested to take part in the Eurovision Song Contest again.

The Reference Group, the governing body of the Eurovision Song Contest, voted unanimously in favour of Australia’s participation in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively.

In February 2019, it was announced that Australia has secured participation as a competitor at the Eurovision Song Contest until 2023. It is yet to be decided whether Australia will become a permanent participant in the contest.

How does the voting work?

In the Grand Final, juries and viewers from all participating countries can vote, after the 26 finalists have performed.

You can vote by telephone, text or using the official app. You cannot vote for your own country.

Once the voting window has closed, the presenters will call upon spokespersons in all participating countries and ask them to reveal their jury points live on air.

Is Madonna really performing at the contest?

Yes! She will perform two songs during the Grand Final.

She will take to the stage with her 1989 smash hit 'Like A Prayer' and a world exclusive of brand-new single 'Future', which she will perform together with American rapper Quavo.

Who is the favourite to win?

As of Friday the Netherlands with their song Arcade were favourites to pick up the top prize.

Zero Gravity from Australia, Too Late for Love from Sweden and She Got Me by Switzerland are also featuring highly according to bookmakers.

Unfortunately anyone hoping the UK will stand a chance are set to be disappointed, with the entry unlikely to make an impact at the top of the table.