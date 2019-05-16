For many avid Game of Thrones fans, the upcoming finale of the show is something that is sure to leave a gap in their TV watching schedule, but fear not 'Thronees', help is at hand.

Bark.com has launched a unique Game of Thrones counselling service ahead of the upcoming season finale.

Fans who have been left distraught after the end of the award winning saga can receive expert advice and counselling.

Bark's service offers specific councelling for a number of Thrones relates issues from Cleganebowl and Dealing with David Benioff and Daniel Weiss's writing decisions to numerous major Game of Thrones plot holes and post Game of Thrones emptiness.

Kai Feller, co-founder of Bark.com said: "Game of Thrones is one of the most popular TV programmes of our time, so I’m not surprised that people are devastated it’s going to end.

"As ever, we want to provide services that are of value to customers, and I think there will be a fair amount of superfans out there who will need to chat with a professional when the show ends."

The service allows members of the public to connect with qualified counsellors, for either 30 minute or hour long sessions, which are expected to cost £20 and £40.

All counsellors will be familiar with the show, so will be able to discuss plot twists and storylines, to help their clients digest their interpretation and feelings of the show, which can range from anger, confusion, sadness and grief.

Lynette, a counsellor from Bark said it’s not unusual for people to get attached to storylines and characters from TV programmes and films.

"We watch them to escape our daily lives and immerse ourselves into the ‘unknown’.

"This is the very reason why we sometimes become addicted to watching them, the stories they tell become part of our identity.

"So when it is taken away, those who felt the ultimate escapism through it can feel lost.

"However, you can learn to think differently about your relationship with the media you consume, so that it has a positive impact on your life regardless of whether it is still on air or not."

Members of the public can book a counselling session, click here.