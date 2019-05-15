POLICE have now confirmed a boy has been arrested after armed officers were called to reports of a person waving a machete near to Southend Seafront.

Officers have also now confirmed a large knife was found on Western Esplanade.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "A 14-year-old boy from Westcliff has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

"We received reports that a man was seen on Station Road, Westcliff with what was described as a machete this afternoon, Wednesday, May 15.

"Officers recovered a large knife on Esplanade.

"The boy remains in police custody."