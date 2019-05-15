The killers of a loving father from Burnham have been sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison.

Kyle Sullivan, 23, and a 16-year-old boy were found guilty of the manslaughter of Lee Evans, 47, who was fatally stabbed by the two drugs runners on June 22 in Parkinson Drive, near to Chelmsford Central Park.

The deadly incident took place just 15-minutes after Essex Police say Mr Evans had bought crack cocaine from his eventual killers.

He was found off of Parkinson Drive just before 1am and was taken to hospital where, a short time later, he was pronounced dead.

Following a five-week trial, the pair appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court today, May 15, where they were sentenced for manslaughter and a number of other charges.

Sullivan, of Writtle Road, Ongar received a total sentence of 17-years and four months in prison, with a further five years on license after his releases.

The unnamed teenager from South London received an eight-year sentence, with an added 12-months on license.

Following the verdict, Mr Evans’ sister, Becca, paid tribute to her older brother and his “kind, gentle and loyal” nature and his “quite often terrible fashion sense”.

In her statement, she recalled her brother had “made such an impact on so many people” and he “would always look out for anyone who (needed him)”.

As well as the manslaughter charges, Sullivan has also admitted to a number of drugs charges in the last few months.

In October 2018, he admitted to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and heroin.

In January, he also admitted to further drugs charges from a year ago.

His charges included; charges for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The teenager was also found guilty of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and guilty of being concerned in the supply of heroin.

He also admitted to affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place in a separate incident in Chelmsford town centre on June 13, 2018.

A number of others were arrested throughout the investigation into Mr Evans' death, including three men aged 40, 53 and 59.

Police arrested a 53-year-old woman a 20-year-old from Homerton and a 15-year-old boy, each on suspicion of murder.

Neither the woman or teenager will face further action, but the 20-year-old has been released, pending further investigation into drugs related activity and possession of cannabis.

Senior investigating officer, DCI Martin Pasmore, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate,said: “I hope that today brings some peace to Mr Evans’ family, who have had their worlds changed forever by Lee’s death.

“Their dignity has been unwavering throughout this long and complex trial and I hope that these sentences bring a sense of closure to these proceedings, so that they can continue to celebrate Lee’s life.”