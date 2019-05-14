THE leader of The Brexit Party will be attending an event in south Essex this week.

Nigel Farage, along with East of England Brexit Party candidates standing in the European Parliament elections, will be attending the Sugar Hut in Brentwood on Thursday.

Mr Farage will be joined by businessman Michael Norcross, who owns the Sugar Hut.

The candidates will be trying to drum up support for their party in the elections on May 23.

Mr Norcross said: "I am delighted to support the Brexit Party and welcome Nigel Farage and his colleagues to the Sugar Hut on Thursday morning.

"It is very important that we all stand up for democracy and demand that Brexit is delivered as we were promised by politicians during the referendum."

The East of England has seven candidates for the Brexit Party, along with seven for Change UK, the Conservatives, The Green Party, Labour, the Liberal Democrats and UKIP.

Four candidates are standing for the English Democrats, and one independent candidate.