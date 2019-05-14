THERE has been a change in portfolio holders in Essex County Council’s Cabinet.

The changes were announced at a full meeting of the council today.

David Finch, Leader of Essex County Council, said the changes would utilise and enhance the strengths of his existing team, while bringing the respected talent of councillor Tony Ball (Con) into the Cabinet.

The full list of moves within the Cabinet is:

Louise McKinlay (Con) will now be responsible for Children and Families

Dick Madden (Con), formerly responsible for Children and Families, is now responsible for Business Planning and Partnerships

Gagan Mohindra (Con) will now be responsible for Finance, Commercial and Traded Services, the post formerly held by Louise McKinlay

Susan Barker (Con) will now have an expanded role of Customer, Communities, Culture and Corporate

Tony Ball is stepping up from a deputy role to become the Cabinet member for Economic Development, the post formerly held by Gagan Mohindra

Council leader David Finch said: “The team I have selected will bring knowledge and experience to continue the hard work and good results of the council.

“Our Chief Executive, Gavin Jones, has developed an efficient and effective organisation, and I am proud to introduce the new-look Cabinet to meet the challenges ahead.”

“I reiterate the message I expressed when I first formed this cabinet: We will not relax in our quest to deliver lean, efficient and effective public services.”

The structure of the Essex County Council Cabinet is: