Drivers are facing delays after the A12 was closed following a serious accident.

The road is shut northbound between J16 at Galleywood and J17 at Howe Green.

Traffic is being diverted via the A414.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are currently on scene of a serious collision on the northbound #A12 at #Galleywood.

"The road is being closed and a diversion will be in place.

"We’re advising you avoid the area and plan your journey.

"We’ll bring you more information when we can."

#A12 CLOSED, between J16 and J17, Northbound for a Serious injury Road Traffic Collision, Police,Fire and Ambulance on scene dealing, #Chelmsford #GalleyWood — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) May 14, 2019

