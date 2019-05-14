DRUG dealers who were found with herbal cannabis and 40 wraps of Class A drugs have been fined and jailed.

Basildon Crown Court heard how officers from the South Operation Raptor team executed a warrant at a flat in Wilkinson Drop, South Benfleet on Friday September 29 2017.

After they forced their way in Sadiq Ali, 23, tried to flee but he was arrested and searched alongside Abdimajid Mohamed, 20 and 40-year-old Daniel Seymour.

Mohamed, of Browning Street of Elephant and Castle, South East London, was found with a mobile phone linking him to the supply of Class A drugs and cannabis. He also had more than 2 grammes of cannabis.

Ali, of St Thomas Road, Southgate, London was searched and found with a bag containing 21 wraps of heroin and 19 wraps of crack cocaine.

Seymour of Rookes Crescent, Chelmsford was searched and found with a wrap of nearly seven grammes of herbal cannabis as well as Pregablin and Subutex tablets.

Mohammed was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possessing cannabis. He admitted the charges and was jailed for 34 months.

Ali was charged and admitted two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply. He was jailed for 32 months.

Seymour, who was charged with possession of a Class B and Class C drug, which he admitted, and was fined £110 at an earlier hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

Ali and Mohamed were sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on May 3.

A spokesman for the South Operation Raptor team said: "We act on all information we receive from the community about drug or gang-related information.

"This warrant was another example of how we proactively gather and act on all the intelligence we receive.

"This men were found with a substantial amount of Class A drugs which we have now prevented from hitting the streets of our county.

"Hopefully Ali and Mohamed use their time behind bars to give some thought to pursuing a new and lawful career."

Essex Police set up Operation Raptor teams in the north, south and west of the county to tackle drug and gang-related crime.

If you have information about drug or gang-related crime in your community, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.