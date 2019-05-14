A FAMILY is desperate to move after their home was raided by a masked gang.

The gang escaped with about £40,000 in designer jewellery, cash and a safe but were caught on CCTV as they made their getaway.

Packing up - two of the men loading into the boot of the car

Waiting - the footage shows the men waiting for the car to arrive

Arrival - the BMW arrives at the home as soon as the men emerge

Two masked men could be seen on home CCTV footage emerging from the home in Little Warley and putting the stolen goods into the boot of a BMW before getting in the car and fleeing with a third person.

The owner, who was with his family at a holiday home in Clacton at the time, said: “I got an alert on my phone from the cameras but I didn’t see it until two hours after the burglary happened as we were swimming at the time.

“When I then looked and saw the footage of the men in my home it wasn’t nice.

“The worst thing was hearing their voices. The were all communicating on walkie talkies and to what was probably the BMW driver, saying things like ‘we’ve got the safe’ and ‘are you okay’.

“They rang the doorbell first, looked around the side and over the fence to make sure no one was home. Even looked through my toddler’s bedroom window.

“Then they used what appears to have been a crowbar to break in through the side door which is a solid oak door. They broke about four locks.”

The couple and their two young children were forced to cut their holiday short and raced back to find the home had been completely ransacked.

Some of the items stolen include, a Portugeiser Chronograph watch priced at £13,950, an oystersteel and evergold rose Rolex watch priced at £10,850, and an oystersteel Rolex priced at £5,750.

Sentimental Tiffany wedding jewellery was also stolen, including a pearl necklace and pearl earrings.

The Yale safe which was stolen is priced at about £200. There was approximately £7,000 cash inside.

The victim added: “We have already been viewing new houses. We want to move.

“Last year my Ford truck was stolen off the drive. We just don’t feel safe here now.”

A spokesman for Essex Police, said: “We are investigating following a burglary at an address in Little Warley.

“A bag and a safe were taken from the address in Little Warley Hall Lane at around 4.20pm on Sunday, May 12.

“Two men were seen leaving the area in a light blue BMW.

“If you saw or heard anything, have CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/74276/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Stolen - one of the watches taken in the raid

Sentimental - the bracelet was stolen in the raid