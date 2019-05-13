A man is in hospital with a life-threatening condition after crashing his car through the front of a Halstead bakery.
Emergency Services were called to Hume's Bakery on the High Street at around 9.30pm last night, after reports of a serious incident involving a grey Renault Laguna.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that a car had crashed through the bakery's front entrance and the driver of the vehicle, said to be a man in his 40s, was still trapped inside the car.
By 10pm the firefighters had managed to release the driver and then remained at the scene until a structural engineer confirmed the building was safe and secure.
The casualty was left in the care of the Ambulance Service.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: ''We were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision in High Street, Halstead, at 9.30pm on May 12.
''The driver of a Renault Laguna, a man aged in his 40s, has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
No arrests have been made.''
The owners of Hume's Bakery, who worked throughout the night to clean up the debris, also issued a short statement on their Facebook page following the smash.
They said: ''Due to an incident involving the shop last night, Hume’s are not open today (13th May), we hope to reopen tomorrow.
We apologise for any inconvenience.''
More information to follow.
