A FRESH appeal has been made for information over the killing of five lambs in Rayleigh.

Police have released new CCTV images of men they want to speak to after the incident on April 27 at around 3.45am on Trenders Avenue.

The Echo reported in April that the lambs’ owner, Valerie Howells, was left devastated by the crime and was appealing for members of the public for help.

Valerie said: “I woke up on Saturday morning and thought it was strange the sheep weren’t out shouting for their breakfast like normal. I thought maybe it was because of the weather and didn’t really think much about it.

“I went up there about 8.30am and then thought it was strange they weren’t coming out. Then I realised they had been shut in their shelter which I know I didn’t do and I got that awful feeling something terrible had happened.”

Valerie, 61, added “I went into a bit of a meltdown then got my breath back and headed to the main field and as I walked in I was faced with piles of congealed blood and you could see drag marks in the blood on the ground.

It was obvious they had slaughtered them before removing them because they wouldn’t have gone quietly.

“I lost the plot - those lambs were beautiful and I was hoping to show them this year because they are a pedigree breed. It’s just barbaric - whatever your views, these people have burgled my property and violated my privacy.

“I’m incredibly upset but I’m also angry. Those lambs would have died slowly and in pain which is why it’s illegal to kill them like that in this country.

“I just want to jog people’s memories because somebody must have seen something.

“They must have had a van in Trenders Avenue. All we need is a registration so the police have something to go off.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We would like to speak to these men in connection with the theft and killing of five lambs in Rayleigh.

“It occurred at around 3.45am on Saturday, April 27.

“Call us on 101 with info quoting 42/65819/19.”