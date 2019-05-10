A drug dealer has been jailed for more than three and-a-half years after a warrant was executed in Chelmsford.

Officers executed the warrant at an address in New Street shortly after 1am on December 6, 2018.

Inside they found a quantity of cannabis, 12 wraps of white powder, scales, cash, bags, and four mobile phones in the bedroom of Imran Bukhari.

The 18 year-old, of New Street, Chelmsford, was arrested and later charged with possession with the intent to supply Class A drugs and possession with the intent to supply Class B drugs.

On May 8 this year, he was convicted of both counts having admitted the charges at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He received three years and seven months for possession with intent to supply cocaine and eight months for possession with intent to supply cannabis, to run concurrently.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Kerri Trickey, of Chelmsford and Maldon’s Community Policing Team, said:

“Drugs are a blight on our society. They ruin people’s lives and lead to crime and violence.

“Imran Bukhari was selling both Class A and Class B drugs, poisoning our community.

“This great piece of work has taken another drug dealer off our streets but our work to tackle this issue never stops.

“We will continue to target, arrest and disrupt those involved in the sale of drugs and making Chelmsford a hostile environment for criminals to operate in.”

In addition, Bukhari was sentenced to ten months for affray and five months for possession of a bladed article, also to run concurrently, after he stabbed a teenager in the leg in Chelmsford last June.

It follows an altercation with another teenager in Chelmsford High Street just before 10.40am on June 4, 2018.

Both were stabbed during the incident, with Bukhari’s victim requiring surgery for a wound on his leg.

Joshua Reid, 19, of Chaucer Crescent in Braintree appeared to answer the same charges as Bukhari, but will face no further action in relation to this case.

DC Clare Wreford, of Chelmsford CID, said: “The stabbing in Chelmsford High Street was the last incident in a long line of offending for Bukhari.

“He is a dangerous man and, as my colleagues in the Chelmsford and Maldon Community Policing Team have shown, his links to drug supply continue to perpetuate a violent, shameless lifestyle.

“We will not accept this behaviour in Chelmsford, and we will continue to bring as many cases and teams together as possible to get the end result we need and put a stop to reoffending.”

Bukhari had admitted another count of possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place in September 2018, after he was stopped and searched by two constables on patrol on August 2, 2017.

As the officers patrolled the Bunny Walks, they came across Bukhari, who attempted to cycle past them. The officers searched his bag and found several bags of cannabis, a black mask, two mobile phones and a set of digital scales.

He admitted to having a knuckle duster in the front pocket of his coat, which officers also seized.

Later that night, officers executed a search warrant on Bukhari’s home and found over 25g of cannabis, with an estimated three-figure street value.

He was sentenced to four months for possession with intent to supply cannabis and two months for possession of an offensive weapon, both to run concurrently, in relation to these matters.