A close friend of Keith Flint has admitted she is still coming to terms with the frontman's death two months on.

Natalie Appleton, who is married to Prodigy songwriter and co-founder Liam Howlett, has posted a statement on her Instagram page following the inquest into Keith's death earlier this week.

Senior Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray ruled there was inconclusive evidence to suggest Keith, who died at his home in Dunmow on March 4 aged 49, had taken his own life and went on to record an open verdict.

The inquest had heard Keith's body was found by a friend and the cause of death was given as hanging.

Just days after the ruling, Ms Appleton, who is best known for her role in girl-band All Saints, has taken to social media to thank fans and wellwishers for their support following the death of her close friend.

In her Instagram post, she said: "I can’t believe it’s been more than two months. The grief I’ve learned is something that doesn’t get easier.

"You just learn to live with it. To breathe deeper at the most trying of times - it’s opened my eyes wide to how fleeting, short and fragile our lives really are.

"Make the most of this precious time on earth.. be kinder to each other.

"I’d like to thank each and everyone of you that sent messages and texts of love, prayers ,support and kindness from all around the world. I read them all and it really helped. Thank you, I send the same love back to you."

Ms Appleton was one of many friends to attend Keith's high profile funeral in late March.

Fans lined the streets to say goodbye and pay their own respects during a procession which was staged ahead of the ceremony at St Mary's Church in Bocking.