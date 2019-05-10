THOSE working in the healthcare sector are more likely to need time off work for their mental wellbeing, a study has shown.

The team at www.Holloway.co.uk, an income protection company, conducted the research to find out how each sector was affected by absence relating to mental wellbeing.

A total of 3,000 adults aged 18 and over from the UK were quizzed as part of the study.

Initially, participants were asked: “Have you ever taken time off work for your mental health?”

Here is a list of the top 10 most stressful professions based on the results;

1. Healthcare – 26% (of employees have taken time off work for their mental wellbeing)

2. Media – 23%

3. Education – 21%

4. Banking/Finance – 19%

5. Public Sector – 17%

6. HR/Personnel – 15%

7. Retail – 13%

8. Marketing – 12%

9. Construction – 11%

10. Transport/Travel – 9%

When asked to elaborate on the reason for their mental wellbeing-related absence from work, if they felt comfortable doing so, the vast majority blamed it on burnout or stress.

Some respondents were found to have taken an average of three weeks off for their mental wellbeing.

Of those who had suffered with their mental health, just one in five said they had gone to speak to a professional.

Head of Marketing at www.Holloway.co.uk Georgia d’Esterre said: "Looking after your mental health is often far harder than looking after your physical self.

"After finding one in 14 of our claims last year were related to mental wellbeing, we wanted to see how each sector is affected by this growing crisis. "With mental health services overstretched and employees having to work harder than ever before just to make ends meet, we need to remember to take the time to look after ourselves.

“The horrid thing is money is often a massive cause for worry which can contribute to mental health issues.

"Having to take prolonged time off work can be scary in these situations as your pay is never guaranteed.

"This is a prime example of why more needs to be done to educate people on the importance of income protection.”