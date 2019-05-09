A LOVING grandson believes the Royal baby could in fact be named after him since he has become such good gals with Prince Harry.

Helen Lewis, from Rochford, and her grandson Harrison Degiorgio-Lewis, meet Prince Harry every November at the Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance.

The 62 year old explained: “When we first heard that the baby would be called Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, we were so shocked.

"It was only the day before I was saying to my husband, I wonder if they’ll call the baby Harrison or Aaron, after my son.

“Harrison knows Prince Harry quite well, every time the Prince sees him he makes a beeline for him and they happily chat away, he remembers him now, maybe it’s because he likes the name.

“Harrison didn’t even seem surprised when I told him the baby’s name, he thinks they’re friends and was kind of just like: ‘well why wouldn’t it be, we share the same birthday’.

“I wish I’d put a bet on it now. You never know we might have made an impression on him. He’s always been so kind and down to earth to Harrison, you can tell he’ll be a great dad.”

The youngster, accompanied by his grandmother, Helen Lewis, proudly attends the honourary ceremony each year in memory of his uncle Lt Aaron Lewis, of 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery. Aaron, who lived in Rochford, was killed in Afghanistan in December 2008 when insurgents attacked his base.

Harrison, eight, wears his uncle’s campaign medals and his beret when he meets Prince Harry each year.

The Aaron Lewis Foundation was founded to help support veterans and help encourage getting them back into sport. Helen continued: “There’s a few connections. Last time we met Prince Harry, Harrison gave him an Aaron Lewis Foundation teddy bear and we’ve had veterans who have got back into sport thanks to the foundation compete in the Invictus Games.

“We’ll find out when we next see him in November why he chose that name.”

