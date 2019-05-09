POLICE are appealing for information after a man has gone missing from his home.

Wayne Vyse, 32, from Great Totham was reported missing at around 11am on Tuesday, May 7.

A police spokesman said: “His family and our officers are concerned for his welfare.

“He is 5ft 3ins, has stubble, wears glasses and may be driving a distinctive yellow Peugeot 207 number plate AJ07ENL.

“Wayne is known to frequent Maldon, including Heybridge and Mayland, along with Colchester and Chelmsford.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Chelmsford police station on 101.