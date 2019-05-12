Whether it’s a second scoop of ice cream for the kids, or that extra glass of wine at dinner for mum and dad, we all deserve to treat ourselves on holiday.

But with headlines regularly warning that UK children are eating too much sugar, it’s natural that parents won’t want to stray completely from day-to-day healthy eating habits while away.

According to research from Thomas Cook, more than half of parents believe it is important that their holiday hotel offers healthy reduced-sugar options for their children.

In response to a growing demand for healthier food options, the operator has revised the menu at its Lollo & Bernie kids’ clubs in the Sunwing Family Resorts in Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Majorca and Rhodes.

Food and drink items that are high in added sugar - including cakes, sweets, ice cream and fizzy drinks - have been replaced with reduced-sugar alternatives, such as fruit based smoothies, sugar-free organic strawberry snacks and popcorn.

Here, Pauline Morning, head of customer experience at Thomas Cook, shares some tips on how she helps her own family stay healthy on holiday...

1. Be a role model

Show your children that you enjoy a wide variety of foods and monitor your portion sizes. You can always pop back to the buffet for seconds.

2. Try not to take over-hungry children to the restaurant

Children do best when routines are predictable. As much as possible, keep to your normal routine by including three meals a day and healthy snacks.

3. Keep children active between meals

Holidays are the ideal time for a break from the television or iPad. Family bike rides are a great way to find out what’s in the local area.

4. Focus on quality time together

Seek out activities away from your hotel that encourage interaction, such as playing games or cards, learning a few phrases in the local language or visiting a nearby tourist attraction.

5. Healthy food tastes good

Encourage children to enjoy the taste of healthy food by suggesting they try new local dishes that broaden their horizons as well as their taste buds.

How to get there

Thomas Cook (0844 412 5970; Thomascook.com) offers seven nights at the four-star Sunwing Resort Fanabe in Tenerife, on all-inclusive basis, from £394pp.

Price is based on two adults and two children sharing, departing from London Gatwick in May 2019, including 15 kg luggage and resort transfers. Thomas Cook Tour Operations terms and conditions apply.