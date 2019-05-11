A THEATRE group will quite literally bring the sound of music to the Braintree Arts Theatre next weekend when it takes on one of the most award-laden musicals and films of all time.

The Braintree Musical Society has been entertaining audiences with enthralling productions and adaptations of theatrical masterpieces since its inception in 1951 and is now finally bringing its recital of The Sound of Music to the stage, following months of scrutinising auditions and tiring rehearsals.

The company’s interpretation of the heart warming and jolly musical, which garnered several prestigious Tony Awards during its original run on Broadway and five Academy Awards for the captivating, 1965 translation to the silver screen, will include a flurry of its biggest tunes.

Under the direction of Eric Smart and musical director Jess Tabor, and delivered with a spritely presence, the talented cast will dispatch How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?, earworm So Long Farewell and the climactic, first act finisher, Climb Every Mountain.

Speaking about the performance, a spokesman said: ‘‘We have a talented group of adults and children that have worked really hard to make this a memorable show and the children will just melt your heart.’’

The show will take place from May 16-18 at the Braintree Arts Theatre.

Tickets for Braintree Musical Society’s Sound of Music extravaganza cost £13 (adults) and £10 (concessions) for the Thursday showing, while all other performances will cost £15 and £12.

They can be bought from Joscelyne Chase Estate Agents and by visiting ticketsource.co.uk or calling 07546 130505.