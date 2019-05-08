BUDDING seamstresses will be pulling out their needle and thread for the approaching Braintree Textile Fair.

Taking place across the Braintree Town Hall, Warner Textile Archive and Braintree Museum, the fair will host a variety of activities and talks that will weave through the closely-knit history and culture of embroidery.

Alongside special archive collections, there are three exhibitions headlining the event: The Power of Stitch by East Anglian Stitch Textiles, Reel for Life by Stitchers Inc. and LTT and Warner’s in Colour: A Tool for Design.

These shall showcase various examples of embroidery designs and artwork and will be located within the Town Hall and the Warner Textile Archive.

Top UK tailors such as John Boyd Textiles and Emma Mason from Bread and Butter Press will also be giving exciting talks about their works and the evolution of sewing and embroidery - tickets for which can be purchased for an additional cost on the day.

Local embroidery companies will also be setting up their stalls for visitors to browse and purchase homemade accessories, materials and sewing kit, as well as haberdashery for those who wish to take home a memento.

For those who have the itch to stitch, the fair will also be providing multiple workshops where guests can participate in dyeing their own tote bag, creating their very own cross-stitched animal decorations or even try their hand at Saori weaving.

The event shall be held this Sunday (May 12) between 10am – 4pm.

Tickets cost £7 when purchased in advance or are £10 on the day, while under 16s can enter for free, and can be bought from Braintree Town Hall or by visiting warnertextilearchive.co.uk/whats-on/textile-fair/