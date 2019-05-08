POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was cut with a knife whilst cycling home in Chelmsford.

The boy was approached at around 2.30pm on May 7, by a man wearing a dark hooded top and tracksuit bottoms in the pedestrian alley at the back of Chelmer Park, near Beehive Lane.

The man, described as being white and aged in his 20s, threatened the teenager with a small knife before demanding his belongings. When the victim refused, the man cut him once on the torso, causing a superficial wound.

It's believed the man left the scene on foot and the victim managed to get to safety.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone with information about this incident, or who lives in the area and may have CCTV available to view, is asked to call Chelmsford CID on 101.

"The crime reference number to quote is 42/71265/19.

"You can also speak to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit information through their website."