A MAN is wanted for domestic abuse and breaching bail conditions.

Ben Ryan, 27, is known to frequent Chelmsford and Brentwood, as well as Grays, Tilbury, and other areas of Thurrock.

He is described as being 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build.

He has short dark hair, brown eyes and slight scarring to the top of his lip.

He has the word ‘mum’ tattooed on his wrist and the name ‘Connie’ tattooed on his arm.

Ryan was last known to be working as a scrap metal dealer.

Call 101 quoting reference 42/59812/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.