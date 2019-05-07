WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Games of Thrones Season 8

AN ACTRESS from Southend has paid tribute to her character in the smash hit TV series Game of Thrones.

Nathalie Emmanuel plays Missandei of Naath in the HBO show, which has attracted millions of fans worldwide.

With the show in its final few episodes, the actress, who grew up in Southend and attended Westcliff High School for girls, has paid tribute to her character, after her tragic demise in this week’s episode.

Missandei is beheaded by Cersei Lannister’s bodyguard the Mountain, after the Lannister queen refuses to back down to her enemies’ demands of surrender.

The character has developed a significant following after appearing in five seasons.

In a post on her Instagram, Nathalie wrote: “It’s been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath... The quiet and kind translator. A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice... and her one and only love.

“She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to play this part... this life changing part... there are too many to list.”

She went on to praise her co-stars Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, and Jacob Anderson who plays her character’s lover, the unsullied soldier Grey Worm, along with the crew and her fans.

She added: “To the entire cast and crew... You will always hold a special place in my heart. The love and energy we shared will be hard to match. I feel like I hit the jackpot meeting and working with you all. I love you.

“To the fans of the show, and of Missandei... Thank you for all the love and support... It’s been a pleasure playing her for you.

“I know last night was pretty intense for some of you so I invite you to participate in my fantasy where I like to think that, right now.... Missandei is sipping a rum on a beach somewhere in sky.”