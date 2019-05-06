TWO men suffered injuries to their face and legs after being attacked in Chelmsford by an armed gang.

Essex Police are appealing for information after the men were attacked near the Army and Navy roundabout in Chelmsford on Sunday at around 9.15pm.

Police were called by the ambulance service at around 9.15pm after a man was found with facial injuries and a wound to his leg near to Travelodge.

Shortly afterwards, a second victim was located inside the hotel with a wound to his leg.

Both have been taken to hospital and a scene guard remains in place.

Police believe the men were attacked by a group of people with their faces covered and armed with weapons.

Detective Inspector Kelly Thurston, of Chelmsford CID, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation following this attack, which we believe was possibly targeted.

“The incident took place at one of Chelmsford’s busiest junctions and involved a group of people, so it would have been noticeable."

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should call 101 quoting incident 1403 of 05/05, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”