ESSEX Pride is returning for its 16th year to celebrate equality and diversity.

Pride inspires everyone to embrace diversity, and demonstrates that people from all walks of life, throughout Essex, can join in together and celebrate.

It’s the biggest LGBT+ community celebration in Essex, and this year’s event takes place on Saturday June 15 in Central Park, Chelmsford from noon until late.

The chair of Essex Pride Garry Ormes said: “Thousands of people came to last year’s event, not only is it a time fun, and a chance to enjoy the moment with friends, it is also an opportunity for the whole community to join together, and celebrate diversity across Essex.

“Pride is for everyone.”

The event aims to be a celebration of all sexualities, as well as commemorating previous struggles.

Mr Ormes added: “This year the event acknowledges the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, a significant event that kickstarted the pride movement, and the beginning of change in society attitudes, law and acceptance.

“We also remember those before us, who campaigned and championed for the LGBT+ community, so that we have enjoy the freedoms of today.

“By supporting and attending Essex Pride, you are helping to achieve a much more accepting community, and showing that Essex is an accepting place to live.”

The event is set to cater for all, with a host of stages, tents, and bars.

The big top pride marquee will have an amazing line-up of live acts performing, all supporting the LGBT+ community including.

Acts include Samantha Mumba, Sam Bailey as Lee Mead, as well as Cythia Lee Fontaine, from Ru Paul’s Drag Race

There will also be live tribute acts to P!NK & Dolly Parton

Also returning for this year is the popular Essex Pride Dog Show, where visitors can bring their pampered pooch and enter them into the judging categories.

Categories include: Most Handsome hound, Cutest Puppy, Best Veteran, Cleverest Trick and Best Dressed (including fancy dress). Registration for the Dog Show will take place between midday and 2.30pm, with the dog show starting at 2.45pm

This year the official after party will be held at Popworld in Chelmsford, entry is free with your Essex Pride wristband. In fact, there are three Popworld parties for the Essex Pride weekend, on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the venue.

This year’s event is supported by sponsors including Aegon and Kames Capital, and Chelmsford City Council

Advance tickets are discounted at £12.50 for adults and £4 for children aged 13-17, and available online now for a limited time.

Children under 13 get free entry and do not require a ticket but they must be accompanied by a responsible adult, who is over 18, at all times.

Full event information and advance tickets visit www.essexpride.org.