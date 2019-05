Drivers are being warned of a closure of a major south Essex road.

Part of the A130 has been closed since Friday night and will not reopen until Monday morning.

The road will be closed westbound between Rayleigh Spur and the end of the A130 link road from 10pm on Friday to 5am on Monday.

A diversion will be via A1245 North to A127 Nevendon Interchange, Southmayne, Eastmayne to Pitsea Interchange.

Traffic from Sadlers Farm Roundabout will have no restrictions Westbound onto A13.