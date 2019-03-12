MAJOR works to refurbish Chelmsford Market began this week – with the hope that the renovation will be complete by July.

Chelmsford City Council has stated the work will “mean a vibrant new feel to the bustling attraction at the heart of the city centre which is home to over 50 independent businesses”.

The planned comprehensive refurbishment and redecoration programme will uplift the external and internal appearance of the market and create a more modern trading environment for the market’s traders.

The market will continue to stay open and will be business as usual throughout the refurbishment period.

The works will be carried out in four phases over a four-month period and the majority of traders will still continue to trade in their usual area or an alternative area such as the Market Square, until the works in their usual trading section are complete.

Councillor Malcolm Sismey, cabinet member responsible for Chelmsford Market said: “The market has not had a large-scale refurbishment for many years and is a popular attraction in the city centre, so the refurbishment works are necessary investment to achieve a vibrant and long-term sustainable market.

“We want to reassure traders and visitors that we are keeping disruption to a minimum and would like to thank the traders for their patience and understanding whilst the works are being carried out.”

For more information on what Chelmsford Market has to offer, contact the Chelmsford Market team at market@chelmsford.gov.uk or follow @ChelmsfordRetailMarket on Facebook.