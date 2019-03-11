AN AFRICAN drumming workshop brought the rhythm to a new youth club in Witham on Wednesday.



A carnival atmosphere filled the ‘The Witham Hangout’ when dozens of young people kept the tempo and bashed out the beats on a variety of percussive instruments.



The inclusive event was funded by Greenfields Community Housing and is one of many ‘Make A Difference Days’ that the association holds each year.



Sue Colyer, Greenfields’ Neighbourhood Co-ordinator for the area and organiser of the event, said: “We work with partners to help keep our communities safe and vibrant. This workshop was a great opportunity for young people to have fun together and let off some steam. We also gathered their views on their neighbourhoods and local facilities and will be using their opinions to help shape future events.”



The youth club, which is located in Essex Youth Services’ Parkside building on Maldon Road, is run by volunteers and aims to prevent 11-19-year-olds from becoming involved in anti-social behaviour.