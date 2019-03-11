STRONG winds of up to 90mph could come to Essex this week as Storm Gareth is due to sweep the country.

The Met Office said Gareth will bring extreme winds from 9pm Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Strong northwesterly winds are expected from 12.15am to 3pm on Wednesday, which could affect coastal routes and journey times.

The Met Office state that some bus and train services will be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

There will be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, with a possible risk of some short term loss of power and other services.

Strong winds due to #StormGareth bring the risk of travel disruption and short term loss of power for much of England and Wales as well as parts of Scotland through Tuesday night into Wednesday pic.twitter.com/xgSdnqnvo6 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 11, 2019

It also stated that it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

The weather warning is in place for the majority of the UK, with the Met Office stating there could be short term power losses in some areas.

Essex Weather Alerts believe the low pressure from Storm Gareth could drive up the wind speeds.

Sunday saw a wide range of closures across Essex due to high winds, including Southend Pier and Adventure Island UK based nearby.