THE installation of a new footbridge in Chelmsford’s Central Park is underway.

Construction on the bridge connecting Sky Blue Pasture and Bell Meadow begun on Monday.

The installation of the new bridge is part of continued improvement works to Central Park’s Bell Meadow gardens, which started in early 2018.

The footbridge will feature art work and new trees and shrubs will be planted in the immediate vicinity to the bridge.

Councillor Bob Massey, cabinet member for parks said: “One of Chelmsford City Parks’s objectives is to optimise the usage of the whole park and the installation of the footbridge will help the council reach this.

“This is will be a great addition to the well-loved Central Park and we are thrilled that we can continue to invest in our beautiful green spaces for the enjoyment of our residents and visitors.”

Construction and landscaping works are expected to complete mid-May.