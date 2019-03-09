Watching An Inconvenient Truth - a documentary about the environment featuring US politician Al Gore - was turning point for Jill Bruce.

She is now a climate change ambassador for the Women's Institute and is spreading the word about what we can all do to save Earth.

Laurel Spooner, a retired GP, credits her children with firing up her passion for the planet.

Jill and Laurel spoke to Essex University journalism student Rhiannon Bevan and Gazette editor Dom Bowers about what we can all do the reduce our carbon footprints.

The podcast is also available on iTunes.

