ESSEX County Council has called a special meeting on library closures – after the collection of 60,000 signatures opposing the move.

The meeting is booked for March 12, at 10am in County Hall, with protestors rallying from 9am outside County Hall, in Market Road.

A campaign spokesman said: “This demonstrates the value of people power and protest, and we’ve seen protests on a level unprecedented in Essex in response to the proposed library closures. This has included a thousand marching in the county town and thousands joining protests across the county.”