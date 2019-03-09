A CHELMSFORD eatery is highlighting the importance of female entrepreneurship following International Women’s Day.

Stella’s Little Bit of Greece is highlighting the importance of women in business, and highlighted the international day as an "important occasion".

Stella Coutsavakis, owner of the business, said: "I have a real passion for what I do, and, for me, International Women’s Day is all about celebration.

"This is an important occasion, and has gained in significance in the last few years."

International Women’s Day has been held since the early twentieth century and is now marked on the same day each year. In 2019, the theme was #BalanceforBetter and groups across the world will be calling for a more gender-balanced world.

Ms Coutsavakis said: “I want to use the day to emphasise the importance of female entrepreneurs, and women in business helping each other.

"My dad used to run a Greek restaurant, and he’s been fantastically helpful, but the support of other women really matters as well.

"That’s especially true given that I run Stella’s by myself."

The business serves freshly made, authentic dishes and desserts hailing from Ms Coutsavakis’s native Greece, and caters for business and private parties, meetings and other gatherings. It also delivers across the Chelmsford area.

On the menu are classic staples such as moussaka and stuffed vine leaves, spinach and feta pie, and, of course, traditional Greek salad.

Mouthwatering baklava and other pastries round off the meal, and celebration cakes can also be made to order.