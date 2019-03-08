Police have set up a dispersal order in place over the weekend to help deal with a planned car cruising event in Chelmsford.

The dispersal order will run from 5pm today, until 6am on Monday, March 11, and will cover New Nabbotts Way and around the A138 including industrial parks, Riverside Ice and Leisure, Riverside Retail Park, Anglia Ruskin University Campus and Chelmer Village Retail Park.

The order is in place to help deal with concerns about dangerous and erratic driving and anti-social behaviour.

Police will have officers patrolling these area on foot and by vehicle and the order gives them the power to order people causing anti-social behaviour to leave these areas.

It is a criminal offence to breach a direction given under a dispersal order and in the worst cases this can result in a criminal conviction punishable by up to six months imprisonment or a fine of up to £5,000.

Residents are encouraged to report any issues to police on 101 or online by visiting www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online.