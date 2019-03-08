The stories of inspirational women will be highlighted in a bid to dispel the negative stereotype of Essex girls.

Essex County Council’s cultural development team is hosting an Essex women’s history festival to mark International Women’s Day 2019.

It is part of its Snapping the Stiletto project.

The team are working with the University of Essex to host the one day celebration of strong Essex women.

The website said: "This free festival will share inspiring stories of local women from the last hundred years and explore this issues that continue to affect us today.

"It includes talks, craftivism activities, film screenings and displays.

"The day includes presentations by historians from across Essex, exploring the lives of suffragettes after winning the vote, pioneers in the workplace and modern campaigner.

"We will be looking at everyday women, as well as those who became well-known."

There will also be a range of craftivism activities tackling period poverty, body positivity and women’s rights.

They will be collecting donations of sanitary products for The Red Box Project and beauty and hygiene products for Beauty Banks.

It takes place tomorrow at the Essex University Business School from 10am to 4pm.

The festival is funded by the Esmee Fairbairn Collections Fund, the University of Essex, SHARE Museums East and the Wellcome Trust.

People must register before attending.