AN EVENING of live rhythm and blues from Dr. Feelgood comes to Chelmsford in April.

Formed on Canvey in the early 1970s, Dr. Feelgood remains one of the most popular and exciting live rhythm and blues acts in the world. The raw and uncompromising style of their performance resulted in the album Stupidity that immediately went to the number one position in the UK charts.

Dr Feelgood have enjoyed global success with a string of hit singles including Milk and Alcohol, Roxette, Back in the Night, Down at the Doctors, She Does it Right, Going Back Home and See You Later Alligator - which gave the group their first gold record.

The line-up features the rhythm section Kevin Morris on drums and Phil Mitchell on bass, both 29 years in the band and Steve Walwyn on guitar who has been with the band for 23 years. Vocalist Robert Kane (formerly of the Animals) is the most recent addition – joining in 1999 after the tragic death of Lee Brilleaux. The band continues to tour extensively throughout the world and enjoy a loyal following at home and abroad.

Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing a wide repertoire of top-quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for more than eighteen years both in the UK and internationally and now boasts a repertoire of fourteen touring productions.

The company saw its busiest year to date in 2018 and now has even more performances on offer, at a growing number of venues, and with the strongest audience figures to date.

Julie said: “Dr Feelgood are an unmissable treat for any rhythm and blues fan, with every performance showcasing the great success and fantastic catalogue of hits they have brought to audiences across the years.”

It takes place at the Civic Theatre in Chelmsford on Friday April 19 at 7.45pm.

Tickets cost £23, concessions are £21.

Call 01245 606505.