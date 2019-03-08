Wivenhoe Town ended a 16-match losing streak with a 0-0 draw...and earnt the Gazette's team of the week award.

The better news for the Dragons is the arrival of new manager Gary Monti from Tiptree Jobserve.

But sports reporters Matt Plummer and Simon Spurgeon, speaking in this week's Colchester Chat podcast, say the Thurlow Nunn Division One strugglers desperately need some stability.

They also discussed: