Wivenhoe Town ended a 16-match losing streak with a 0-0 draw...and earnt the Gazette's team of the week award.
The better news for the Dragons is the arrival of new manager Gary Monti from Tiptree Jobserve.
But sports reporters Matt Plummer and Simon Spurgeon, speaking in this week's Colchester Chat podcast, say the Thurlow Nunn Division One strugglers desperately need some stability.
They also discussed:
- Braintree Town's goalkeeper Ben Killip earning an England C call-up
- Heybridge Swifts and Maldon and Tiptree still fighting for promotion
- Halstead Town, Harwich and Parkeston and Coggeshall Town vying for the top spots
- Why Chelmsford City shouldn't have been forced to travel to Torquay United for a midweek game...which was called off at the 11th hour