AN E-FIT has been released of a man wanted in connection to a robbery in Ingatestone.

Three people, two of them wearing what’s been described as surgical masks, forced their way into an address in Heybridge Road at around 4.50pm on December 10.

They confronted a person inside before making off with thousands of pounds in cash.

Police want to identify and trace the man pictured in the e-fit.

Call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/180859/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.