Officers have charged seven men with numerous offences after executing warrants in response to ATM thefts across the region.

Shane Stanley, 36, Tommy Mitchell, 18, Walter Mitchell, 41, Levi Mitchell, 24, William Mitchell, 30, Walter Mitchell, 20, all of Fern Hill Lane, Harlow, and Scott McManus, 43, of Chapelfields, Stanstead Abbotts, have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of conspiracy to steal vehicles.

They have all been remanded to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, March 7.

The charges follow warrants in Brentwood, Harlow and Stansted Abbots at around 6.30am on Tuesday, March 5, and relate to the theft of 10 ATM machines in Essex Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey and over 100 investigations.

A 17-year-old boy and two boys, aged 15, all from Harlow, arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, theft of a motor vehicle and burglary have been released under investigation.